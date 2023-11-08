Hamel Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,815 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. 406,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,185. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.