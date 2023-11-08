Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

HLNE traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.40. 6,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

