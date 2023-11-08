Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.40. 6,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,309. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28.

In other news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $805,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

