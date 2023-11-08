Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Down 6.8%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 597,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,339,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HASI. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 20.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 282.15%.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $479,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after buying an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $21,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

