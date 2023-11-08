Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Harley-Davidson worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

