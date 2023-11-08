Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $166.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

