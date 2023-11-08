Harvest Volatility Management LLC Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,983,000 after buying an additional 347,833 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

FANG stock opened at $158.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

