Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 11,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4,660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $83,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,011 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

