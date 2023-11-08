Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $270,382,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,704 shares of company stock worth $4,659,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.