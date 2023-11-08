Haverford Trust Co Acquires 2,416 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,208 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $696,728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of COP stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $135.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
