Haverford Trust Co Acquires 2,712 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 534.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 93.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KLA Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $503.12 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $334.63 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.09 and a 200 day moving average of $460.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.
KLA Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.32%.
KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.
Insider Transactions at KLA
In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,795. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
