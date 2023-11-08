Haverford Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.