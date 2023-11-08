Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VB stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

