Haverford Trust Co Buys 2,406 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

