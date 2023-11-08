Haverford Trust Co Buys 37,013 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.