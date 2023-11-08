Haverford Trust Co Buys 37,013 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VLUE stock opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
