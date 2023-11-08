Haverford Trust Co Buys 904 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

