Haverford Trust Co Buys 9,073 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

NYSE AJG opened at $243.95 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.22 and its 200 day moving average is $220.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,926 shares of company stock valued at $22,505,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

