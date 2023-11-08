Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

