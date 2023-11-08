Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.