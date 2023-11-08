Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.