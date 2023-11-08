Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

WFC stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.