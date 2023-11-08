Haverford Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo stock opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $146.60 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

