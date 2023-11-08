Haverford Trust Co Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average of $213.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

