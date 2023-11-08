Haverford Trust Co Has $2.38 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

