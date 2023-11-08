Haverford Trust Co Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

