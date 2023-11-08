Haverford Trust Co Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

