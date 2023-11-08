Haverford Trust Co Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

