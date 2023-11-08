Haverford Trust Co Has $9.55 Million Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,607 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.