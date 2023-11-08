Haverford Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

