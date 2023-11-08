Haverford Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.23% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $702.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

