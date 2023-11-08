Haverford Trust Co Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

