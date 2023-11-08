Haverford Trust Co Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMT opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

