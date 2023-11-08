Haverford Trust Co Purchases 700 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
