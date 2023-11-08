Haverford Trust Co Purchases 700 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

