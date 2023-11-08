Haverford Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,163 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

