Haverford Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,856 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb Announces Dividend

CB opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

