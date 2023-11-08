Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,655 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.