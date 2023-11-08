Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,837 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

