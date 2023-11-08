Haverford Trust Co Sells 2,397 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

