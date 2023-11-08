Haverford Trust Co Sells 28,336 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,336 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

CMCSA stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

