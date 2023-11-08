Haverford Trust Co Sells 30,359 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,359 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.