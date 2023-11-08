Haverford Trust Co Sells 3,804 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

