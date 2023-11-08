Haverford Trust Co Sells 3,804 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

