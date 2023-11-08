Haverford Trust Co Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $434.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $309.10 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

