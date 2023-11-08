HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,834 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.76% of HBT Financial worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in HBT Financial by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in HBT Financial by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at HBT Financial

In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,572.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $598.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.88. HBT Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

