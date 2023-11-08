HC Wainwright Increases Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target to $6.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 250.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AQST. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.62. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

