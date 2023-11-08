HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Trimmed by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,189 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of HCA Healthcare worth $466,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.41.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.85. 118,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,281. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

