HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Down to $62.69

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.69, but opened at $61.23. HCI Group shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 1,096 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair began coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

