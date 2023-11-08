HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Down to $62.69

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.69, but opened at $61.23. HCI Group shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 1,096 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCI. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

HCI Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. Analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

