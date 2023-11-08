Head to Head Analysis: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) and China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT)

China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Free Report) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

China Teletech has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Spire Global has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 299.27%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than China Teletech.

Profitability

This table compares China Teletech and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Teletech N/A N/A N/A Spire Global -78.42% -62.56% -24.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Teletech and Spire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Teletech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spire Global $80.27 million 1.05 -$89.41 million ($4.08) -1.00

China Teletech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire Global.

Summary

Spire Global beats China Teletech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company is headquartered in California, USA.

