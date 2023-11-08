Head to Head Comparison: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 4.84% 15.85% 8.03% Stronghold Digital Mining -114.79% -31.12% -11.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and Stronghold Digital Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $960.49 million 1.17 $40.42 million $0.45 26.89 Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.38 -$89.26 million ($27.95) -0.15

Risk and Volatility

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TaskUs has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TaskUs and Stronghold Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 2 3 2 0 2.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67

TaskUs currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.83%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 326.61%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than TaskUs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of TaskUs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TaskUs beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

